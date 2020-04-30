Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron hits back at rumors that he is the father of her child; Says ‘Y'all are wrong’

Gigi Hadid's ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron hit back at rumors that he is the father of the supermodel’s unborn child. Here’s what he had to say.

Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron is telling people that he is not the father of her unborn child. Gigi and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together and the good news was recently shared by a source close to the 25-year-old model’s family. According to the insider, she is 20 weeks pregnant with their first child. Before Gigi reconciled with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Zayn late last year, the model dated Tyler at the end of last summer.

Even though their relationship is now in the past, people have been joking about Tyler being the unborn child’s father. Hours after the pregnancy news came out, the 27-year-old television personality decided to connect with his fans over an Instagram live, during which a fan congratulated him. “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg,” the comment read. Reacting to this, he laughed and said, “Y'all are wrong in the comments. Y'all are wrong in the comments.” Hearing him say that, a friend off-camera asked him what fans are saying. “I’ll tell you later,” Bachelorette alum said.

Even though Gigi and the 27-year-old former One Direction singer have not made an official announcement yet, according to the latest reports, the two are expecting a baby girl. According to TMZ, the revelation was made by the same source who confirmed the pregnancy news. The fans are now speculating that the loved up couple actually revealed the baby’s gender in her birthday pictures and videos she uploaded a few days back. In the posts, the supermodel can be seen with red and blue ribbons tied to them, and the fans think it was a gender reveal party.

