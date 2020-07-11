Gigi Hadid's father cleverly covers up the model's baby bump as he shares an endearing photo of his kids

Mohamed Hadid took to his Instagram page to share a lovely snap of his gorgeous children and used a clever trick to cover up Gigi Hadid's baby bump. Check out the Hadid clan's photo below.

While on quarantine mode, Gigi Hadid is making sure to spend as much quality time with her family as possible. Soon enough, the 25-year-old supermodel will be welcoming her first child with Zayn Malik as her due date is in September. Gigi has been staying with Zayn and her fam jam, including mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid. Mohamed Hadid, Gigi's father took to Instagram to convey to his kids as to how much he misses them.

Mohamed shared a lovely snap of his children - Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid - along with Gigi's gal pal Leah McCarthy and Anwar's girlfriend and singer Dua Lipa. They're seen enjoying a picnic in the garden and posing happily for the camera. But, we couldn't help but notice the clever trick used by Mohamed to make sure that Gigi's baby bump was all covered up. Using a fairy emoji, except for her radiant face (Showing off her pregnancy glow!), the rest of the model is completely hidden.

Check out how Mohamed Hadid covered up Gigi Hadid's baby bump in his latest IG post below:

Mohamed wrote his caption as, "Miss you my beautiful family under the willow tree picnicking. @bellahadid @gigihadid @anwarhadid @dualipa @leahmccarthy Miss you all."

Meanwhile, it was in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when Gigi herself confirmed the pregnancy news. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Gigi had confessed to Jimmy Fallon.

