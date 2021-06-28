Gigi Hadid's fiery red hair colour in her new selfie will definitely oblige you to stop and stare

Gigi Hadid's bright hair colour choice stole the attention in her latest selfie which the 26-year-old model shared on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid is undoubtedly a fashion inspiration for millions and millions, whether it be her casual cool to classy attire choices and even her flawless skin and impeccable hairstyles. The 26-year-old model, who welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik, a baby girl named Khai Hadid Malik in September 2020, has been the epitome of style goals for years on end.

Taking to Instagram, just a few hours back, Gigi treated her 67.5 million (and counting!) followers with a gorgeous selfie of herself looking like a million bucks. Adorning a black oversized jacket along with a matching beanie, it's Hadid's new hair colour - fiery red - left in natural curls, that immediately steals your attention. We're also loving the sunkissed vibes which accentuate the bright hair colour in contrast with her all-black attire. The candidness in the cosy click led to 2.7 million likes (and counting!) in just a few short hours including her brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend and Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant. Kobe and Vanessa's daughter Natalia Bryant left a comment on Gigi's IG post, "love it!!!"

Check out Gigi Hadid flaunting her new hair colour on Instagram below:

Given the city landscape as her background, as she leans out a window, Gigi's apt IG caption reads, "city limit."

Stunner would be an understatement for Ms. Hadid!

