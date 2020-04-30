Gigi Hadid's pregnancy CONFIRMED by mom Yolanda Hadid; Reveals when model & Zayn Malik will welcome 1st child

Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed in a recent interview that her daughter and Zayn Malik will soon be welcoming their first child. Read below to know when Gigi's due date is.

If your real-life OTP is Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid and if you have been rooting for the couple to be endgame, in spite of their on-again, off-again relationship then you're aware of the recently reported good news! Zayn and Gigi will be welcoming their first child this year as the 25-year-old supermodel is twenty weeks along. Moreover, TMZ reported that ZiGi will be having a baby girl after a reported gender reveal party at Hadid's recent birthday celebrations and just the thought of how cute their precious munchkin is going to be is filling our hearts with utter delight and joy!

While Zayn and Gigi have chosen to remain mum on the happy situation; similar to how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner haven't confirmed their pregnancy rumours, Yolanda Hadid has taken it upon herself to spill the beans on her daughter's pregnancy. In an interview with RTL Boulevard, Yolanda confirmed the news and even went ahead to reveal the due date. "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," Mama Hadid disclosed to RTL Boulevard.

We're so happy for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid! We can't wait for the baby pictures, already!

Meanwhile, it was in early 2020, when Zayn and Gigi finally reconciled again and the model even started sharing posts about her beau on Instagram to leave ZiGi hearts fluttering. The couple is currently quarantining at a Pennsylvania farm, along with the Hadid family, which includes Yolanda and Gigi's sister and supermodel Bella Hadid.

