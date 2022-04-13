Gilbert Gottfried passes away at 67; Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill and more pay heartfelt tributes

Popular comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried passed away on April 12 as confirmed by his family in a statement. The comedian's sad demise comes following a long illness. Known for his iconic shrill voice and crude comedic style, Gottfried was well-known for his screen role as the voice of the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin. He also starred in films such as Problem Child, Look Who's Talking Too and Beverly Hills Cop II.

The comedian's passing was mounted by his fans as well his industry colleagues including fellow comedians such as Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, and Jon Stewart among others. Also, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander took to Twitter to write a heartfelt tribute to the late comedian and said, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

Here are Gilbert Gottfried's tributes:

Also, Amy Schumer took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself along with Chris Rock, Steve Carrell and the late comedian. Remembering Gilbert, she wrote, "Gilbert was so sweet. Genuinely kind and a legend."

Gottfried’s family released a statement, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour."