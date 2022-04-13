Gilbert Gottfried's Twitter gets hacked hours after the announcement of his tragic death

Following the announcement of legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried's tragic death by his family on his Twitter, the same account was temporarily hacked. Hours after the announcement, the account was taken over by someone other than Gottfried's team who posted a lot of obscene Tweets while they had the account but soon after the crew got hold of the account and restored the page back.

Although the team took back the account safely and deleted all the inappropriate posts, The perpetrator while they had the ID, kept the bio of the page as a promotion for their alleged Instagram account. As per Comicbook, The Daily Dot's Mikael Thalen confirmed that the account mentioned in the bio was apparently not the hacker after they contacted the Instagrammer and they denied taking part in such activities. Thalen revealed in a tweet, "The IG user, who is blamed for the hack in Gottfried's bio, told me he's not responsible and blamed two hackers on Twitter."

Meanwhile, fans have been furious with the hacker who attempted to smear mud on Gottfried's legacy after his death. News about his passing started going around after actor and comedian Jason Alexander wrote a tribute on Twitter before the official statement by his family was issued. In the statement, the family mourned Gottfried's loss and wrote, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness." The statement continued, "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family."

As for the Twitter account, the situation is at a standstill for the moment until Gottfried's team finds out who was behind the illegal hacking of the account as well as the lewd posts.

