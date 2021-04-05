Gillian Anderson thanks ex Peter Morgan after winning a SAG award for The Crown

Gillian Anderson who bagged outstanding actor award in a drama series for The Crown thanked her ex and showrunner Peter Morgan in her speech.

Actress Gillian Anderson, who essayed the role of Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of the Netflix series, The Crown, took home the SAG award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series. Anderson added a SAG award to her list after already bagging a Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award for her performance in The Crown. Whilst accepting the honour, Gillian thanked her former partner Peter Morgan who is the creator of the show.

Anderson beat her co-stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corin who were also nominated in the same category along with Julia Garner and Laura Linney for Ozark. In her acceptance speech, Gillian spoke about her co-stars Olivia and Emma and was all praises for the crew of the show saying, "To the entire Crown ensemble, who in my eyes does not get enough attention for all the depth that you bring to every episode."

Further, she thanked showrunner Peter Morgan, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend saying, "And last, but never least, Peter Morgan for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for", via People.

Anderson and Morgan were together for four years before they split in December last year. The duo parted ways just before the fourth season of The Crown released, introducing audiences to Anderson's Thatcher, a role that has not only won her awards but also a lot of fan praises.

Netflix's The Crown also took home the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series award at SAG awards 2021.

