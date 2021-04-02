Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham reveals why she ‘gave up’ on her neighbours Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Gilmore Girls alum Lauren Graham recently shed light on what it's like living next to celebrity couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, scroll down to see what she said.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s neighbour and Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham recently revealed what it’s like living next to the celeb couple. Apart from being neighbours, Dax and Lauren have also co-starred on the hit NBC drama Parenthood together.

Now, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lauren dished all the dirt about what it’s like living near her TV brother. “Dax has been working on his new house and the way we’re situated, I pass him all the time,” Lauren told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s going to be incredible, but he basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars.”

“He has this thing that I assumed was just for these times, which is the most massive band tour bus you’ve ever seen,” she said. “I pass this every day and I was like, ‘Gosh, when are they going to get rid of the bus?’ He’s out of his mind! And they’re never getting rid of it, Jimmy! He bought that.” Jimmy also asked if the neighbours all had a problem with his big vehicles, to which she responded, “We gave up a long time ago. He rides around topless on his motorcycle. You have to just love him.”

ALSO READ: Kristen Bell breaks silence on Dax Shepard’s sobriety relapse: Will continue to stand by him, he’s worth it

Share your comment ×