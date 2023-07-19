Gilmore Girls star Sean Gunn slams Disney CEO’s remarks on Hollywood strikes 'A f*cking shame, Bob'

Sean Gunn, the brother of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, has expressed his dissatisfaction with Disney CEO Bob Iger's remarks about the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Gunn also criticized Netflix and its co-CEO Ted Sarandos for minimal residuals paid to actors. In a TikTok video shared by the Associated Press, Gunn passionately addressed the disparities in income and urged industry leaders to reconsider their practices.

Sean Gunn's reaction to Bob Iger's comments

Sean Gunn took issue with Bob Iger's statement about the strikes, particularly highlighting the significant income disparity between CEOs and workers. Gunn pointed out that in the 1980s, CEOs made only 30 times more than the lowest-paid workers, whereas Iger currently earns 400 times more than his lowest-paid employee. Gunn questioned the moral and ethical implications of such income gaps, urging Iger to reflect on the situation and consider whether it is justifiable.

Sean Gunn criticizes Netflix and residuals

Gunn also expressed his disappointment with Netflix and its co-CEO Ted Sarandos, as well as executive chair Reed Hastings, for their handling of residuals. He specifically mentioned his own experience with the popular show Gilmore Girls, which has generated substantial profits for Netflix over the years. Despite the show's success, Gunn claimed to receive minimal revenue from it. He called on Netflix executives to redistribute their bonuses and ensure fair compensation for the talent involved.

All you need to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors strike

Thousands of screenwriters have been on strike for over two months, and now the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has joined them on the picket lines, marking the first actors' strike since 1980. The dispute is between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing major entertainment corporations. The actors are seeking a new contract that addresses the economic challenges posed by the streaming revolution and the risks of emerging technologies. The strike could disrupt film and television production, impact release schedules, and limit promotional activities by recognizable stars.

