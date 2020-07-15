  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gina Prince Bythewood to direct the historical drama The Woman King starring Oscar winner Viola Davis

A news report in Variety states that the upcoming historical drama titled, The Kingdom of Dahomey will see Viola Davis essaying the role of Nanisca.
1303 reads Mumbai
viola davis,Hollywood,Gina Prince Bythewood,The Woman KingGina Prince Bythewood to direct the historical drama The Woman King starring Oscar winner Viola Davis
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Old Guard director Gina Prince Bythewood is reportedly going to direct a historic drama called The Woman King which will feature Oscar winning actress Viola Davis. A news report in Variety states that the upcoming historical drama titled, The Kingdom of Dahomey will see Viola Davis essaying the role of Nanisca. This lead character is the head of the an all-female unit in the military. The Kingdom of Dahomey will be shown as one of the biggest states in the 18 & 19th centuries in Africa. The film, The Woman King, will showcase, Viola Davis' character Nanisca and her daughter named Nawi will be seen battling it out with the French and others who wanted to make the people of the Kingdom their salves and take away everything they stood for.

Currently, the Hollywood director, Gina Prince Bythewood is getting a lot of praise for her recently released Netflix film called The Old Guard. This film featured the Bombshell actress Charlize Theron in the lead. The Netflix thriller revolves around the lives of a group of immortal mercenaries, who are fighting it out with an evil pharma boss, who wants to conduct research on their ability to never die.

The film sees how Charlize Theron's character Andy, tries to fight the evil forces and also tries to recruit one more person into the team who is a young marine. The film has some jaw dropping stunts and fight sequences which impressed the fans and audience members.

Credits :PTI, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement