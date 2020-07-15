Gina Prince Bythewood to direct the historical drama The Woman King starring Oscar winner Viola Davis

A news report in Variety states that the upcoming historical drama titled, The Kingdom of Dahomey will see Viola Davis essaying the role of Nanisca.

The Old Guard director Gina Prince Bythewood is reportedly going to direct a historic drama called The Woman King which will feature Oscar winning actress Viola Davis. A news report in Variety states that the upcoming historical drama titled, The Kingdom of Dahomey will see Viola Davis essaying the role of Nanisca. This lead character is the head of the an all-female unit in the military. The Kingdom of Dahomey will be shown as one of the biggest states in the 18 & 19th centuries in Africa. The film, The Woman King, will showcase, Viola Davis' character Nanisca and her daughter named Nawi will be seen battling it out with the French and others who wanted to make the people of the Kingdom their salves and take away everything they stood for.

Currently, the Hollywood director, Gina Prince Bythewood is getting a lot of praise for her recently released Netflix film called The Old Guard. This film featured the Bombshell actress Charlize Theron in the lead. The Netflix thriller revolves around the lives of a group of immortal mercenaries, who are fighting it out with an evil pharma boss, who wants to conduct research on their ability to never die.

The film sees how Charlize Theron's character Andy, tries to fight the evil forces and also tries to recruit one more person into the team who is a young marine. The film has some jaw dropping stunts and fight sequences which impressed the fans and audience members.

