Gina Rodriguez announces first pregnancy in heartfelt video feat husband Joe LoCicero; WATCH

Gina Rodriguez is celebrating her good news. The Jane the Virgin actress took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed that she and her husband Joe LoCicero were expecting as she celebrated her 38th birthday with an emotional short clip of the couple together. The pair tied the knot back in 2019 and celebrated their three years of marriage this year in May.

As she shared the adorable video edit, Rodriguez captioned the post, "This birthday hits different." In the video, a montage of the couple was played to Calum Scott’s 2018 track You Are The Reason as a snap of the two standing close together popped on the screen which had Rodriguez holding up a positive pregnancy test. The actress received a ton of congratulatory messages in the comment section as many celebs chimed in including Viola Davis, Brittany Snow, Taraji P. Henson, Julia Michaels, Andy Grammer and Derek Hough. Rodriguez's former CW co-star Jaime Camil wrote, "My heart is bursting for you two," per ET Canada.

Check out Gina Rodriguez's announcement by clicking HERE.

Additionally, Good Sam actors Edwin Hodge and Skye P. Marshall also commented on Rodriguez's post and congratulated the actress. Marshall, who served as a director on the series, added that she was "beyond thrilled" for Rodriguez.

As for Gina's hubby, LoCicero has yet to post anything about the pregnancy but he did upload a birthday tribute for his wife as he posted a snap of Gina walking on wooden planks in a forest setting and wrote, "Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess. @hereisgina." To which the mommy-to-be replied, "Me and baby love you, papa."

ALSO READ Pinkvilla Picks: Jane The Virgin: From love affairs to hidden pasts, reasons to watch the Gina Rodriguez show