Ginnifer Goodwin Hears 'Once Upon A Time' Reboot Rumors, Says She's 'Available' If Creators Want Her

Ginnifer Goodwin, who is most famous for her role as Snow White in the popular TV series Once Upon a Time aired on ABC, recently addressed her interest in a reboot or sequel of the beloved fantasy drama. During an interview with PEOPLE at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California – which was released exclusively to their website just hours before this story broke – she said how exciting it would be if they were able to go back into those worlds again.

At this year’s D23 expo, Goodwin disclosed that she had heard rumors of a possible Once Upon a Time reboot."I hear these rumors as well [about a reboot], and I am available if they [want to do that]," Goodwin said. "I mean, I live around the corner from the creator, so I'm sure I'll hear things." The actress who resides close to Edward Kitsis—creator of Once Upon A Time- hinted that living near him keeps her posted about any new progress.

Goodwin’s eagerness to act as Snow White again was palpable. “I’d like to return,” she practically sang this declaration out loud. It’s kinda like my whole life revolves around the show. Like, I’m married to Prince Charming and now we have his kids.” This is a reference to Josh Dallas who played Prince Charming on the show and also happened to be Goodwin’s real-life husband. The couple met while filming Once Upon A Time and currently has two children together.

From 2011 to 2018, ABC aired Once Upon a Time that was about different fairy tale characters in modern life. It was a program with great creativity in how it told stories by blending traditional tales together with present-day issues. Goodwin’s portrayal of Snow White was integral to the show, and fans loved her interaction with Dallas.

The creators behind it were Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, both of whom also wrote the series’ seasons running into seven years. This had an ensemble cast including Lana Parrilla as Regina Mills (The Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Colin O'Donoghue as Captain Hook and Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan who is a daughter to Snow White and Prince Charming.

Moreover, she has also been excited over Once Upon a Time, and she is currently engaged in another major project. She is working on Zootopia 2 which is a sequel to the animated hit of 2016.Goodwin continues in her role as Judy Hopps in this movie that will be released on November 26th2025.During the D23 Expo panel alongside director/producer Jared Bush Goodwin mentioned that she is back at the recording booth for the sequel.

According to Goodwin, likening her return to Judy Hopps as riding a bicycle, “Now I have the first movie to use as my homework because I feel like the first time around was about finding her…” she explained. And then, I saw the movie and realized who this character is.” She added that she even wears bunny ears while recording to help channel her animated character.

Goodwin’s remarks were made while fans are still interested in Once Upon a Time. There are still lots of viewers discovering it on Disney+ where you can stream it. It has made an indelible mark on viewership thus there is excitement among fans over a possibility of a reboot or sequel.

Goodwin is concentrating on her current projects but remains optimistic about what lies ahead for Once Upon a Time. Even if there will be no new series but she leaves no doubt about how much she adores these characters and their storylines and her readiness to get back into one of them is proof that this show was influential in her life and career.

The future of Once Upon a Time is uncertain but Goodwin’s willingness to consider coming back leaves things open for fans who may want more of the fairy tale worlds they hold dear.

