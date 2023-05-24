‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: When will new season release? Cast, plot, and more details

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Updated on May 24, 2023   |  10:32 AM IST  |  574
Ginny & Georgia renewed for Season 3 and 4
Key Highlight

Fans have been eagerly waiting for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia after its previous season ended with a shocking cliffhanger. Finally, we can know what happens after Georgia’s arrest because Netflix has renewed Ginny & Georgia for a third season! During the Upfronts presentation, Netflix announced on May 17, 2023 that Ginny & Georgia is getting renewed for two more seasons.

Here is everything that we know about Ginny & Georgia season 3, ranging from release date to cast and plot details.

Stills from Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia Season 3

Release date

As of May 2023, Ginny & Georgia season 3 does not have any release date. The ongoing writers’ strike also makes it difficult to narrow down potential release time of upcoming seasons.  

Cast

After Ginny & Georgia renewal news, the cast shared a special Instagram video with fans. The whole main cast was present in the video, which indicates that they all will be returning for Ginny & Georgia season 3. This Instagram video featured Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark.  

Sarah Glinski will be replacing Debra J. Fisher as season 3 showrunner.

Stills from Ginny & Georgia

Plot details    

Ginny & Georgia season 2 ended with a cliffhanger of Georgia getting arrested at her wedding reception after marrying Paul in a fairytale wedding. She was arrested for killing Tom Fuller (Cynthia’s husband). Ginny & Georgia’s creator Sarah Lampert revealed that in season 3 fans will also see Cynthia’s reaction to Georgia getting arrested.

Towards the end of season 2, Ginny and Marcus also broke up. Though Marcus liked Ginny, he wants to work through his depression, so the duo remains close. Creator Sarah also revealed that Ginny & Georgia season 3 will show ‘new hurdles, new relationships, and new challenges’ for everyone. 

Ginny & Georgia season 3

Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3?
Yes, Netflix renewed Ginny and Georgia for two more seasons on May 17, 2023, meaning Season 3 and 4 are definitely going ahead.
Who is the cast of Ginny and Georgia season 3?
Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Raymond Ablack, Scott Porter, Jennifer Robertson, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark are likely to be there in season 3.
Will Ginny and Marcus be together in season 3?
As for Ginny, she and Marcus ultimately decided to call their romance off, but they're still friends
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Credits: IMDb

