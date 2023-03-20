Gintama: What is new spinoff 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi Sensei about? Here's everything you need to know

3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei, Tomohito Ōsaki's spinoff novel series based on Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama manga, is getting an anime adaptation, and fans just cannot keep calm. Announced at the Gintama: Ato no Matsuri 2023, held at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, this news has come as a surprise for many anime lovers. Keep reading to know more about the spin-off novel series, and the adaptation in the works.

About the 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei novel series

Set in Gintama High School, the novel series revolves around Ginpachi Sakata, a school teacher, and his students. The first spin-off novel debuted in 2006, and the latest volume was published in 2018. It was previously animated as a short at the end of several Gintama anime series episodes. According to Natalie, a special report on the 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei animation was also released. Even though there is no official information about the format, cast, and production details, the fans are ecstatic.

During the Gintama: Ato no Matsuri 2023 live stream, new images were released which showed the main cast of Gintama making fun of other popular shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family, as per Anime Senpai.

About the Gintama universe

Gintama, Sorachi's popular science-fiction period-drama comedy manga, debuted in 2003 and ended in 2019 with more than 55 million copies in circulation. The popular manga has inspired various anime television series, live-action films, video games, event anime, and anime films. The first 23 volumes of the popular manga were also published in English. One Gintama film even holds the distinction of being the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList.

Gintama revolves around Gintoki Sakata and is set in an alternate-history late-Edo period where aliens called “Amanto” invade Earth and the samurai of Japan defend their homeland against invaders but fail. A contract is then established that bans the public usage of swords and allows the alien invaders to enter the country. Apart from the spin-off adaptation of 3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei, expect several new Gintama projects to be unveiled by 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular Gintama anime series.