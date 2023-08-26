'Girl dinner': Hailey Bieber dons string bikini during yacht party with Kendall Jenner, enjoys alcohol amidst pregnancy rumors

Hailey Bieber has been living her life this summer indulging in dinner dates with husband Justin Bieber, being a part of a recent Victoria's Secret ad campaign, and launching a new "strawberry girl" Rhode product. Now added to her list is basking in the sun and enjoying a yacht party with friends. The 26-year-old model let down her hair and basked in the sun on a fun trip with supermodel Kendall Jenner, influencer Lori Harvey, and singer Justine Skye.

While rumors of Hailey being pregnant have floated around the Internet for weeks on end, the socialite is unbothered as she enjoys her life, flaunts her abs in a bikini, and seemingly enjoys alcohol, thus rubbing all the speculations. Here's what their vacation consisted of, what the occasion was, and what we know about the vacation involving the models.

Hailey Bieber dons string bikini during vacay in Mexico

The getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico was a trip to celebrate singer Justine Skye's 28th birthday. Hailey, Kendall, and Lori spent time basking in the sun and clicking pictures on the special occasion. Hailey wore a blue string bikini flaunting her abs as she basked in the sun on the yacht. The girls trip included laughs, chatter, and alcohol, courtesy of Kendall's 818 tequila brand. Hailey posted a photo dump on her Instagram captioning it, "girl dinner."

The first image was her posing on the luxury yacht wearing a bucket hat with yellow daisies on it. She also donned her slim black sunglasses and a bunch of necklaces including a brown beaded choker, and her signature B silver chain she wears in most of her pictures. The next image was a group shot of the four of them followed by shots of a seal, a cute video of them feeding fish, and two more photos of herself in another ab flaunting casual striped look.

Kendall wore a yellow-and-black Casa Gamero bikini in a snakeskin print. Lori wore an orange crisscross bikini top with white bottoms, gold hoop earrings, and black sunglasses. Lastly, the birthday girl chose a blue-and-white strawberry-printed string bikini, a white bead necklace, and brown sunglasses. Hailey and Kendall, who have been longtime friends, posted a TikTok video lipsyncing a viral moment from the latter's family reality series.

Hailey Bieber enjoys alcohol amidst pregnancy rumors

In the video, they used the audio of Scott Disick and Kris Jenner's conversation and took parts lip-syncing to it. Disick asks Jenner, "Drink?" to which she replies, "You know, I’m a little—I would love..." The former interrupts her and says, "I don't need a whole life story, just yes or no?" Jenner responds, "Yes, a little baby one, thank you." Kendall's mother then adds, "I was gonna give you a whole thing about how I was so nauseous."

In the video, Kendall hands Hailey a glass of alcohol as she lip-syncs to one of Jenner's dialogues. This was seemingly another hint that the model not being pregnant. Meanwhile, the other girls also posted photos of themselves, the ocean, and the fun vacation on their Instagram. Kendall posted a mirror selfie with Hailey and the two looked dressed up for dinner. While the supermodel wore a black outfit, Hailey chose a yellow minidress.

