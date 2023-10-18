Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3: Visiting the firework festival; everything we know about it so far

The preview and release date of the next outing of Kanojo Kanojo is out and we know that the group of friends are all set to visit the fireworks festival this time. After finding out that Nagisa is also falling for him, things have become quite complicated for Shino. But while visiting the festival, some issues might be resolved, while others would be entangled even further. Here is what we know about Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 so far!

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3: Previous episode recap, and what to expect next?

The title of the second episode was Welcome, Shino-San. The episode starts with Shino finally making the decision to move in with Naoya so that the mess finally comes to an end. But what we see next is the beginning of more chaos. Shino was secretly falling for Naoya. But then, a flashback sequence confirmed and Shino and Saki Saki became friends after a long series of events, and finally put aside their differences.

We also find that it was Shino who helped Naoya in figuring out how to propose to Saki Saki. The height of the mess is reached when Nagisa, who is Naoya's second girlfriend, cooks a meal for Shino, only to tell him that she is falling for him. With this, Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is expected to bring all these plotlines into the same room. We might see a reaction from Shino after finding out that Nagisa was into him. It will be interesting to see what Naoya's reaction to all of this is going to be at the end.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to read

As of now, no update of any break has been made so far. Thus, the episode is set to release on its due date. The final release date for Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 3 is October 21, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Both these platforms are airing the episode on a weekly basis. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

