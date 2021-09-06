Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 from breast cancer; Bandmates Nicola, Cheryl & more pay tribute

One of the members of the popular UK group Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding has passed away due to complications related to breast cancer. In August 2020, Harding had opened up about being diagnosed with the disease which had spread to other parts of her body as well. Taking to Instagram, her mother Marie posted a heartfelt note about Sarah’s demise.

Calling her daughter a ‘bright, shining star,’ Marie went on to share the news of her tragic death. Thanking her fans for the support that they shared with Sarah, her mother noted that the singer fought strongly from the day her diagnosis was revealed. In one of her memoirs published in The Times, according to BBC, Harding stated that when she had a conversation with her doctor last December, her doctor told her that the upcoming Christmas might be her last. Mentioning the entire process of getting her MRI done amid the pandemic, Harding noted that despite knowing she had to get her health issues sorted, she couldn’t do so immediately.

In her autobiography Hear Me Out, the singer wrote, “One day I woke up realising that I'd been in denial about the whole thing. Yes, there was a lockdown, yes, there was a pandemic, but it was almost as if I'd been using that as an excuse not to face up to the fact that something was very wrong.”

Her fellow bandmates, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, and Cheryl Ann Tweedy have taken to their personal social media platforms to pay tribute to the singer. Nicola penned a heartfelt note for her group member, stating that she has been ‘absolutely devastated’ with the tragic news. “My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind,” Nicola wrote, adding that Harding had been an integral part of their group Girls Aloud.

Cheryl posted a heartfelt note for her late group member as she thanked their fans for constantly supporting Harding during her battle with the disease. “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed,” Cherly said.

Nadine took to her social media platform to mourn the tragic loss. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!,” she penned. Kimberley Walsh too, posted her tribute for Harding. “To wake up and know that you are really gone is too much to bear. Hearing your infectious chuckle was one of my favourite things in the world. Your fire burned so bright and you loved, lived and laughed so hard,” she wrote.

