'Girls Are Mean': Selena Gomez REVEALS Why She Loves To Be Friends With 'Levelheaded' People

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her friend circle. The singer recently revealed why she is deliberate and thoughtful about the people she chooses to be around. Gomez shared that she is selective about whom she spends time with.

The Only Murders in the Building star further shared that she loves to be around 'levelheaded' people who don't care much about her personal life. In addition, the 31-year-old singer also opened up about her relationship with her supposed boyfriend, Benny Blanco, revealing how they became close.

Selena Gomez revealed why she loves to be around 'levelheaded' people

In a recent in-depth interview with Time magazine, Selena Gomez opened up about why she is thoughtful about who she chooses to spend her time with or be friends with. The singer shared that girls can be mean, noting, "It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong."

Gomez told the outlet that her best friends are a real estate agent, a producer, and a casting director. She appreciates having grounded friends who don't care about her career. She said she "loves having levelheaded" people around that couldn’t give two f**ks about what I do."

Selena Gomez says she cherishes "every moment" with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez candidly spoke about her relationship with Benny Blanco. Gomez mentioned that before she possibly began dating Blanco, she was alone for five years and had already planned to adopt at 35 had she not found anyone.

The outlet noted that Gomez revealed that, at first, she thought of Benny Blanco as a friend before they became close, as she said, “It just happens when you least expect it."

Selena Gomez then explained that she knows how people can hurt those she cares about. Even her own fans, whom she loves and who have shaped her, sometimes say very hurtful things about how the singer lives her life.

She admires that Benny Blanco is strong and isn't bothered by this negativity and finds this very impressive. "He has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him," Selena said.