Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon’s father passes away; Taeyeon’s new single 'Happy' postponed

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon lost her father on March 9. The singer, who was also turning a year older on the same day, is preparing for the funeral with her family.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Girls' Generation singer Taeyeon's father has passed away. As per a Soompi report, her father passed away on March 9 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Tragically, Taeyeon also turned 31st birthday today, March 9. While the singer is yet to issue a statement on his death, a source from her managing company SM Entertainment confirmed the news on her behalf. The revealed that Taeyeon is setting up his funeral with the help of her family.

"Taeyeon is setting up his funeral with her family. The funeral will be held quietly within the family," the source revealed, as per the international outlet. SM Entertainment issued a statement on the recent development. The statement is as per below:

"Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

Taeyeon’s father has unfortunately passed away on March 9.

May he rest in peace. Please send Taeyeon warm words of consolation."

The statement also confirmed that Taeyeon's new single “Happy” has been postponed due to the tragedy. The song was supposed to release on her birthday. "We inform you that the release of Taeyeon’s new single “Happy” and its music video that was scheduled for today will be postponed. We ask fans who were waiting for the new release for their understanding, and we will provide an announcement later regarding the plans for the song’s release," the statement read.

