Gisele Bündchen Birthday: When the Brazilian model shared details about her first date with husband Tom Brady

On Gisele Bündchen's 42nd birthday, let's look back at a time when she opened up about her first date with husband Tom Brady while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gisele and Brady have had a long marriage with more than a decade under their belts. The couple has been loved by fans for their realistic portrayal of their relationship as they have admitted to having been through challenges throughout their time together.

During her time on the show, Gisele talked a storm about Brady and his family's aggressive dodgeball games. Segwaying into more Brady questions, Fallon asked the model about how she first met Brady. To which Gisele replied, "We actually had a blind date." She further gets into the "funny story" as she revealed that at the time everyone was trying to set her up and Brady popped up as her third blind date. She explained that the other two were dinners which meant she was stuck there for an hour or more "thinking that when can I get out?"

Lo and behold, the third blind date brought a pleasant surprise as she landed on a decision to not go on dinners anymore and suggested going for a drink. She then remarks that things changed when she saw Brady's "kind eyes." Gisele shared, "When I saw those kind eyes, I literally fall in love right away like I was like 'What?'" She went on to mention how sweet he was as always. Jimmy then quipped, "Oh, I am in love with him too," to which Gisele added while agreeing, "I understand."

