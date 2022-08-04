Gisele Bündchen celebrates husband Tom Brady's 45th birthday with a heartfelt note: You are so loved
On Tom Brady's birthday, his wife Gisele Bundchen posts cute snap with their two children.
Gisele Bundchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady's birthday. On Wednesday, the Brazilian model took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday as she posted a snap of Brady with his two children Vivian Lake Brady and Benjamin Rein. Along with the adorable click, Gisele also wrote down her feelings as she penned a heartfelt note for her beloved.
Credits: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!