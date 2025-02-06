Gisele Bündchen Becomes Mom for Third Time; Welcomes First Baby with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen has welcomed her third baby, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The Brazilian supermodel, 44, became a mom again recently, according to TMZ. The publication shared no further details, including the sex and name of the baby.

Bündchen shares daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47.

Bündchen has been dating Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, since June 2023. After news broke that she was expecting again, a source close to the model told People she was excited to embrace this new chapter openly.

Bündchen “received many positive messages and congratulations,” the insider added, noting that she “wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, but doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

The Victoria’s Secret angel was photographed walking hand in hand with her boyfriend on the beach in Costa Rica in November, showing her pregnant belly as she wore a white crochet cover-up and a dark bikini in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. She accessorized with sunglasses and flip-flops as she strolled alongside her boyfriend, who wore a green T-shirt, camo shorts, and beach slippers.

Later in December, she again bared her belly while on a beach stroll with Valente. This time, she donned black sunglasses, a white crochet tank top, and a white wrap as she posed for pictures, wearing her hair loose. She was seen tenderly holding her belly and smiling as her photo was taken.

According to TMZ, Bündchen and her newborn are healthy. Page Six, meanwhile, reported on Wednesday that Tom Brady has been in touch with his ex to congratulate her and Valente. The former NFL star, who was married to her between 2009 and 2022, wished “nothing but the best” to the new family.