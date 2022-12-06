Gisele Bündchen drops a CUTE comment on Tom Brady's post for daughter Vivian's 10th birthday following divorce

The NFL player Tom Brady recently posted a picture with his kids as a birthday post for his daughter Vivian Lake on Instagram. What stood out about the heartfelt Instagram post has to be a comment by his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Following the celebrity couple’s divorce, Gisele Bündchen comments on her ex-husband's Instagram post with a red heart emoji that definitely sparked attention. Although both Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady marked the occasion of their daughter Vivian’s 10th birthday with separate Instagram posts, Gisele’s comment certainly proved exes can be friends after all, or maybe just great co-parents.

Gisele’s comment said, "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady captioned his post, on which Bündchen dropped a single red heart emoji.

Tom Brady’s Instagram post for daughter Vivian

The Instagram post by Brady features him and both his kids Benjamin and Vivian. The trio is posing for a picture where Brady plants the sweetest kiss on the head and holding Vivian while she cutely smiles for the camera in a grey cap holding peace signs with both her pink gloved hands. While Vivian Lake is Tomy Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter, Benjamin Rein, 12, is Brady’s son with an ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Here is the 45-year-old NFL player’s adorable Instagram post -