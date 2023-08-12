Gisele Bündchen keeps low profile at Miami Airport; Is it because of the Tom Brady and Irina Shayk romance rumors?

Following her Brazilian vacation, Gisele Bundchen makes a discreet appearance at Miami airport, opting for a low-profile arrival. Amidst rumors of a blossoming romance between her ex-husband, Tom Brady, and model Irina Shayk, Bündchen attempts to remain inconspicuous as she returns to the US.

Gisele Bundchen concealed departure still included some designer pieces

Gisele Bündchen's attempt at anonymity included a Prada baseball cap which costs USD 675 and a subtle presence, as she maneuvered through the airport. A Prada gingham crochet tote bag which costs a whopping USD 3,100 and her carry-on suitcase accompanied her, while her all-beige travel ensemble and white sneakers complete the incognito look.

A casual connection betweenn Tom Brady and Irina Shayk

Meanwhile, as rumors swirl about Tom Brady's possible romance with Irina Shayk, sources suggest their connection is currently "casual." This potential pairing emerged after the two were spotted together at Brady's California residence. Irina Shayk is notably Brady's first public relationship since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen in October 2022.

Tom Brady's past relationships: Gisele Bundchen and many more

Tom Brady's romantic journey has been closely scrutinized, paralleling his illustrious football career. After a brief liaison with Tara Reid in 2002, Brady's relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan gained attention in 2004. Their three-year romance saw public appearances and the birth of their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, in 2007. Brady's subsequent union with supermodel Gisele Bündchen began in 2006 and lasted for 13 years, marked by PDA, two weddings, and the birth of son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Despite divorce rumors and challenges, their split was finalized amicably in 2022. Following his divorce, Brady was linked to Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, though both connections were denied. However, in a new chapter, Brady's car rendezvous with model Irina Shayk in 2023 has sparked fresh speculation about his romantic life. From a Hollywood fling to an iconic supermodel partnership, Brady's love life continues to captivate fans off the field.

