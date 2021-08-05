Gisele Bundchen shares sweet post on Tom Brady's 44th birthday; Thanks him for sharing life with her

Star athlete Tom Brady just turned 44 and his family celebrated the special day with a sweet surprise! In honour of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s birthday yesterday, his wife Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram to write a sweet message to Tom.

“‘You’re just too good to be true / Can’t take my eyes off of you / You’d be like Heaven to touch / I wanna hold you so much / At long last, love has arrived / And I thank God I’m alive / You’re just too good to be true / Can’t take my eyes off of you,’” the 41-year-old model wrote, quoting Frankie Valli‘s 1967 song, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

“Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady” Gisele lovingly added with a couple of red heart emojis.

Along with the sweet note, Gisele also posted some cute photos of herself and Tom from a recent date night. Tom reacted to Gisele‘s message, writing in the comments, “Aaawwwww Te Amo Tanto meu Amor Da minha Vida !!!”

If you didn’t know, the power couple has been married for almost 12 years. They share 2 kids together, a son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian. After meeting in 2007, the couple quickly tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their first child in late 2009, followed by their daughter’s birth in 2012. Over their decade-long marriage, the power couple has been supportive of each other through football controversies and Met galas alike.

