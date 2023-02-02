Gisele Bundchen to open up about her split with Tom Hardy soon: REPORTS

Tom Hardy and Gisele Bundchen announced their separation in October, last year. The estranged couple confirmed that they are parting ways after 13 years of marriage, due to irreconcilable differences. According to the reports published, it was revealed that Tom Hardy and Gisele Bundchen filed the application for dissolution of marriage was filed in Glades County, Florida, and was finalised on October 28, 2022. According to the declaration, the marriage was officially dissolved and 'irretrievably broken'.

According to the latest reports published by Page Six, Gisele Bundchen is set to open up about her split in her upcoming interview with Vanity Fair. As per the reports, the model is set to pose for the magazine cover and will speak in depth about her divorce from Brady for the first time. "I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as it's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a source close to Vanity Fair informed Page Six. "I think this makes sense for Gisele Bundchen. She has come out of the divorce looking independent and smart," an industry informer later informed them.

Gisele Bundchen's relationship with Joaquim Valente

If the reports are to be believed, Gisele Bundchen is in a relationship Jiu-Jitsu professional Joaquim Valente after her split with Tom Hardy. The supermodel reportedly went on a vacation with Valente and her two kids, son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake, to Provincia de Puntarenas. As per the reports, the rumoured couple has been spending a lot of time together in Costa Rica after Gisele's divorce from the popular actor.

According to the reports published by People, Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente share a strong bond with each other and are not rushing to put any label on their relationship. Gisele reportedly loves spending time with Joaquim and completely trusts him. They have formed a personal relationship that cannot be taken in a traditional dating scenario. Joaquim Valente is also said to be a teacher to Gisele Bündchen and her kids.