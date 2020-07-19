Gisele Bundchen wants to plant 40,000 trees for her 40th birthday: this is the best way to give back

Former model Gisele Bundchen asks family and friends to plant trees instead of buying birthday presents for her 40th birthday. The mother of two aims to have planted 40,000 trees that day.

Gisele Bundchen is giving back to the Earth for her birthday this year! The model, who will turn 40 on July 20, announced plans to plant 40,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest to celebrate her birthday.

“As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it’s not just any birthday! I can’t believe I am turning 40!” Gisele wrote on Instagram. “I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now.”

Gisele made the announcement along with photos of she and husband Tom Brady planting trees with kids Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7.

“Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there?” Gisele continued. “I’ve already talked to my family and my friends—and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet. In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest. Just go to www.vivaavida.gift to donate. #VivaaVidaGB40”

