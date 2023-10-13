Gisele Bundchen's bold topless denim style is turning heads worldwide - Take a peek

The fashion world is buzzing about Gisele Bündchen, who's been doing amazingly well in her modeling career. She recently became the face of the clothing brand Frame, and they started their partnership with a stunning campaign featuring Gisele in their famous jeans and the Winter 2023 collection.

Gisele Bundchen has the world buzzing with her new topless shoot

In the photos taken by David Sims, Gisele shows off her various styles, from high-fashion looks in Los Angeles to laid-back Californian outfits. The central focus is on Frame's iconic denim pieces, which include some steamy shots of Gisele wearing flared jeans topless and sporting an oversized denim jacket without pants. She also models different contemporary designs from the seasonal collection, including edgy outfits like a leather midi dress over sleek trousers, and cozy yet chic pieces like a teddy bear aviator jacket and a knitted one-piece that elevates loungewear.

Erik Torstensson, the co-founder of Frame, chose Gisele because she represents “a woman who has lived, who is aspirational but also attainable to some degree.” He believes this marks “not just a new decade for Frame, it is a new era," he added, "For me, there can be no greater living icon in our campaign than Gisele."

In recent months, Gisele has been very busy, from her fashion work to becoming a wellness ambassador for Gaia Herbs and even announcing her upcoming cookbook, Nourish. She's loving her new chapter, saying, “I’m feeling so much better at 43 than at 23,” and she attributes this to making herself a priority and not feeling guilty about it. She believes that you're the one who needs to make choices for yourself, and ultimately, you're the first person who benefits from it, followed by your family.

Gisele Bundchen on her current phase of life

Gisele's life has been through some changes, including her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, with whom she has two children. Despite these changes, she's thriving and embracing her 40s, finding them to be an amazing phase of life. She emphasized the importance of taking care of yourself during her interview with People saying, “No one is going to do it for you. The only person that's going to make those choices is you. Because ultimately, you're the first person who's going to be impacted by it. But then, it's your children, it's your husband, it's your family, you got to put the oxygen mask on you first.”

