'Give Her Something Fun to Wear And...': Bob Mackie Talks Cher's Style Amid On Demand Release of his Documentary Naked Illusion

Bob Mackie believes Cher always had a strong sense of style, even before she consciously began caring about it.

Speaking to People about his new documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, which looks back at his life and career, the celebrated designer, 85, shared that Cher was a beautiful and simple girl when he first met her in 1967 on The Carol Burnett Show. Mackie was Burnett’s costume designer.

Despite Cher being simple, though, she effortlessly carried her bell bottoms, fur vests, and little funky things, Mackie recalled, adding that the singer and actress made all her own clothes.

When she married Sonny Bono, her first husband, at age 18 in 1964, she also began dressing him, Mackie said.

“She’d dress Sonny up, and they’d go out and perform their songs. She never thought about any other kinds of clothes really. She wore what trendy teenage girls wore, but then, all of a sudden, she was a married teenage girl.”

When it came to her first style transformation, Mackie says Cher was simply ready for it.

Per Mackie, Cher loves playing dress-up. “It’s just interesting how some people really don’t care about it one way or another, but she… Give her something fun to wear, and she’s happy. And you see that,” the designer expressed.

In the documentary, the pair look back at Cher’s iconic 1986 Academy Awards outfit, explaining how the swanky look was a response to critics who didn’t believe she dressed herself like an acclaimed Oscar-nominated actor. Cher earned an Academy recognition in 1984 for her performance in Silkwood.

Advertisement

According to Mackie, Cher attributed her less glamorous looks during that period to the down-and-dirty characters she portrayed in her films, which didn’t allow her to dress up.

Mackie notes in his documentary that for Cher, dressing up didn’t mean putting on a pretty dress but rather donning an outfit with articulated details. And that’s how her iconic 1986 ab-baring Academy Awards dress came to be.

Cher went on to win the Best Actress Oscar two years later for Moonstruck.

ALSO READ: How Did Bob Mackie Help Tina Turner Create Her Iconic ‘Cavewoman’-Inspired Look? The Fashion Designer Recalls