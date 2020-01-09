GLAAD Media Awards 2020 Nominees: Euphoria, Bombshell and Rocketman bag nominations; Check the complete list
The 31st GLAAD Media Awards are taking place this April and the complete GLAAD Media Awards nominations list is out. It comes as no surprise that several OTT series have been nominated this year. Netflix leads the brigade with 15 nominations for shows like Dear White People, One Day at a Time and Sex Education. HBO follows in the race with eight nominations. Euphoria, Deadwood: The Movie, Mrs. Fletcher, Wig and Watchmen have received nods as well. Batwoman, Killing Eve, Shadowhunters and Supergirl have been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award.
Bombshell, Judy, Rocketman and “Downton Abbey have bagged a nomination under outstanding film category. “The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important,” said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement, Variety reports.
Check out the complete list below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Batwoman
Billions
Euphoria
Killing Eve
The L Word: Generation Q
The Politician
Pose
Shadowhunters
Star Trek: Discovery
Supergirl
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
Bombshell
Booksmart
Downton Abbey
Judy
Rocketman
Outstanding Film – Limited Release
Adam
Brittany Runs A Marathon
End of the Century
The Heiresses
Kanarie
Pain & Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rafiki
Socrates
This Is Not Berlin
Outstanding Documentary
5B
Gay Chorus Deep South
Leitis in Waiting
State of Pride
Wig
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dear White People
Dickinson
One Day at a Time
The Other Two
Schitt’s Creek
Sex Education
Superstore
Vida
Work in Progress
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)
“Love” Drunk History
“Murdered at a Bad Address” Law & Order: SVU
“Spontaneous Combustion” Easy
“This Extraordinary Being” Watchmen
“Two Doors Down” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
Outstanding TV Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Let It Snow
Rent: Live
Transparent: Musicale Finale
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story
Outstanding Limited Series
Mrs. Fletcher
The Red Line
Tales of the City
When They See Us
Years & Years
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Andi Mack
The Bravest Knight
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The Loud House
“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” Arthur
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Steven Universe: The Movie
“A Tale of Two Nellas” Nella the Princess Knight
Twelve Forever
Outstanding Reality Program
Are You the One?
Bachelor in Paradise
I Am Jazz
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
