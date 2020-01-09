GLAAD Media Awards 2020 Nominees: Euphoria, Bombshell and Rocketman bag nominations; Check the complete list

GLAAD Media Awards 2020 nominations were announced recently. Here's the complete list of 31st GLAAD Media Awards nominees.

The 31st GLAAD Media Awards are taking place this April and the complete GLAAD Media Awards nominations list is out. It comes as no surprise that several OTT series have been nominated this year. Netflix leads the brigade with 15 nominations for shows like Dear White People, One Day at a Time and Sex Education. HBO follows in the race with eight nominations. Euphoria, Deadwood: The Movie, Mrs. Fletcher, Wig and Watchmen have received nods as well. Batwoman, Killing Eve, Shadowhunters and Supergirl have been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award.

Bombshell, Judy, Rocketman and “Downton Abbey have bagged a nomination under outstanding film category. “The GLAAD Awards this year not only celebrate new LGBTQ stories that educate, entertain, and affect positive cultural change, but remind LGBTQ people and allies that in an election year, our visibility and voices have never been more important,” said GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement, Variety reports.

Check out the complete list below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman

Billions

Euphoria

Killing Eve

The L Word: Generation Q

The Politician

Pose

Shadowhunters

Star Trek: Discovery

Supergirl

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Bombshell

Booksmart

Downton Abbey

Judy

Rocketman

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Adam

Brittany Runs A Marathon

End of the Century

The Heiresses

Kanarie

Pain & Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rafiki

Socrates

This Is Not Berlin

Outstanding Documentary

5B

Gay Chorus Deep South

Leitis in Waiting

State of Pride

Wig

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Dear White People

Dickinson

One Day at a Time

The Other Two

Schitt’s Creek

Sex Education

Superstore

Vida

Work in Progress

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love” Drunk History

“Murdered at a Bad Address” Law & Order: SVU

“Spontaneous Combustion” Easy

“This Extraordinary Being” Watchmen

“Two Doors Down” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Let It Snow

Rent: Live

Transparent: Musicale Finale

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher

The Red Line

Tales of the City

When They See Us

Years & Years

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack

The Bravest Knight

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Loud House

“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” Arthur

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Steven Universe: The Movie

“A Tale of Two Nellas” Nella the Princess Knight

Twelve Forever

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One?

Bachelor in Paradise

I Am Jazz

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

