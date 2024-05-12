GLAAD Media Awards 2024: Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, Orville Peck And More Stars Who Attended The Event
The GLAAD Media Awards 2024 took place at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. Hosted by television personality Ross Mathews, it was attended by several celebrities, influencers, and known faces.
The GLAAD Media Awards welcomed their 35th year; the event took place at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. Hosted by television personality Ross Mathews, the event featured live musical performances from Loren Allred and Scott Hoying. Let's take a moment and check out the series of stars who graced the red carpet with style and charisma.
For the unversed, this annual celebration honors inclusive work that has significantly contributed to boosting LGBTQ+ acceptance and visibility in the media throughout the past year.
Who were the attendees at the GLAAD Media Awards?
The GLAAD Media Awards were attended by a series of celebrities, influencers, and media personalities who represented their ideas, beliefs, styles, and much more.
Some of them include prominent names like Jennifer Hudson, Orville Peck, Jennifer Lawrence, Carla Gugino, Scott Hoying, Loren Allred, Aditya Madiraju, Ali Liebert, Humberly Gonzalez, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Ashleigh Murray, Braunwyn Windham, Brittany Adebumola, and Bryan Ruby.
More details about the GLAAD Media Awards
Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have honored fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues across all media forms, including film, television, journalism, comic books, and video games.
Moreover, the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards presented a dazzling combination of red-carpet arrivals, memorable main stage moments, and a powerful message highlighting the significance of representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals across various media platforms.
