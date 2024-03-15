GLAAD Media Awards 2024: Renee Rapp, Yellowjackets, Ted Lasso And Bottoms Win Big; See Complete Winner's List Here

The GLAAD Media Awards, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, honored notable LGBTQ+ representation in media with its recent ceremony. Among the winners were acclaimed series like Bottoms and RuPaul's Drag Race, recognized for their contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusivity. Additionally, the hit show Ted Lasso received accolades for its positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters. Actress Reneé Rapp was also celebrated for her impactful performances.

Bottoms, RuPaul's Drag Race, Ted Lasso, and Renée Rapp emerged victorious at the GLAAD Media Awards, marking the 35th anniversary of this prestigious event. The awards ceremony took place on Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, with actor and comedian Wayne Brady serving as the host.

Oprah Winfrey was honored with the Vanguard award, presented by iconic Chicago drag performer Chili Pepper and celebrity host Paolo Presta. Niecy Nash-Betts received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented by acclaimed actress Sharon Stone. The evening also featured captivating musical performances by Chloe Bailey and Kate Hudson.

Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have recognized a diverse range of media, including film, television, journalism, and music, that authentically portray the LGBTQ community. These awards celebrate individuals who champion inclusivity and equality in media representation.

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Drama Series: Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: RuPaul’s Drag Race (World of Wonder)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release: Bottoms (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release: Monica (IFC Films)

Outstanding Music Artist: Renné Rapp

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: David Archuleta

Outstanding Children’s Programing: Ada Twist: Scientist (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated: Hailey’s On It! (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Out

Outstanding Video Game: Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Stuidos)

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (Marvel Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Four Color Heroes (Fanbase Press)

Spanish Language – Outstanding Scripted Television Series: La Noches De Tefia (Atresplayer)

Spanish Language – Outstanding TV Journalism: Adolescentes trans relatan su experiencia – Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: +Life Media

Special Recognition: The Dads (Netflix)

Special Recognition: Love in Gravity (ViiV Healthcare)

Special Recognition: Relighting Candles (Hulu)

Special Recognition: Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce (AMC Theatres)

Special Recognition: The Tennessee Holler

Special Recognition: Yes I am: The Ric Weiland Story (Virgil Films)

Special Recognition: Drag Latina (Revry / LATV)

Special Recognition: Enamorándonos (UniMás)

Special Recognition: El sabor del la Navidad (ViX)

Special Recognition: Wendy, perdida pero famosa (ViX)

The remaining winners will be revealed at GLAAD’s New York Ceremony on May 11, 2024.

