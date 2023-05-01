Gladiator 2: Cast, Release date, and more

Gladiator came out in 2002 and earned a whopping ​​$503.2 million when it hit the theatres. The film won 5 Academy Awards, including Best Movie and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. It is official that we are getting a sequel to the iconic movie 24 years after its release. The movie is set to start production in the Summer of 2023. Director Ridley Scott is returning as the Director for the sequel. Fans are left with burning questions after the announcement of the sequel. Will Maximus be back? Which actors from the original cast will make an appearance in the requel? When can you expect to watch the movie? Here is everything we know.

Will Maximus return in Gladiator 2?

Maximus, unfortunately, will not be a part of Gladiator 2. Russell Crowe emerged as one of Hollywood’s top stars after playing the role of Maximus in the 2000 movie. Maximus dies at the end of Gladiator, so his return in the second part does not seem very likely. Russell spoke about the possibility of Maximus returning to Gladiator on the Ryan Tubridy show, “I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while.”

He continued, “It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all. I hear that young fella Paul [Mescal] is a good dude, and I wish him the best of luck with it. I think where they’re picking the story up from a young Lucius stepping into the role of emperor. I think that’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created.”

Trailer for Gladiator:

Russel Crowe appeared on the Fitzy & Wippa Podcast, where he revealed that he had spoken to Director Ridley Scott about the storyline, “I know roughly how he’s shaping the story. But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor. I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something.”

Gladiator 2: Cast

The sequel takes place roughly 30 years after the events of Gladiator. The Oscar nominee Paul Mescal will play the role of Lucius. Lucius is Commodus’ nephew and Lucilla’s son. Spencer Treat Clark played the role of a young Lucius in Gladiator. According to Deadline’s report, Connie Nielsen will return as Lucilla in Gladiator 2. She was Maximus’ former lover and Lucius’ mother. Djimon Hounsou will play the role of Juba again. Joseph Quinn, best known for his role in Stranger Things, is in negotiations to play the role of Emperor Caracalla. Emperor Caracalla is a crucial part of the storyline; he is known for being a tyrant ruler.

In an interview with Variety, Barry Keoghan revealed that he was in talks to join the sequel to play the role of ​​Emperor Geta. Denzel Washington will also be a part of Gladiator 2; nothing about his role has been revealed yet. But Denzel was reportedly “excited” about “the badass role” he was playing after reading the script.

Gladiator 2: Release Date

Gladiator 2 is set to release on ​​November 24, 2024. The sequel will hit the theatres 24 years after the original film. The filming for the sequel will probably start around May or early June 2023. Deadline has reported that the production was pushed back, so Paul Mescal could keep playing his role in the stage production of A Streetcar Named Desire. In February 2023, Paul revealed to Deadline that the filming for the movie would begin in 2023 Summer. He disclosed, “In the summer. I’m not sure when the exact start date is but soon.” The talks of the possibility of a sequel had been going on for years. “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now. So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go.” Ridley Scott told Empire in 2021.

