Gladiator 2: Everything We Know About Paul Mescal And Pedro Pascal’s Upcoming Historical Drama So Far

Twenty-four years after the actual movie was released, Gladiator II is set to hit cinemas. Ridley Scott, who was nominated for an Academy Award for 2000’s Gladiator, is back with its sequel. The much-anticipated movie stars some A-list actors like Paul Mescal as the lead, with a star-studded supporting cast including Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

The forthcoming sequel is set to be available for the audience to watch on November 22, 2024. Speaking about the film, lead Paul Mescal previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was offered the part after a personal meeting with Scott.

"And I'm so proud I get to make it," he said. "It's an intimidating feat. It's something I'm nervous about but something I feel like I can do."

Plot of Gladiator II

Considering Gladiator left off with both Commodus and Maximus dead, the second part begins from where the characters left off. The story picks up with Commodus’ sister Lucilla's son, Lucius Verus, who idolizes the late Maximus. While not much is known about the plot, the makers shared a glimpse of the unfinished trailer at CinemaCon in April 2024.

The first installment of the film was the second-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2000, behind Mission: Impossible 2 with $546.4 million. The screenplay, initially written by Franzoni, was inspired by the 1958 Daniel P. Mannix novel Those About to Die. The film also nabbed 12 nominations at the Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Who is in the cast of Gladiator II?

Mescal leads the new movie as Lucius, a decision Scott made after watching him in 2020’s Normal People. The director told Deadline that he was impressed by Mescal’s acting in the show and invited him for a personal meeting to discuss the role shortly after. “I’m always looking for someone, something new and fresh. I mean, fresh is terribly important,”

Also joining the cast are Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn as Geta and The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger as Caracalla From the original cast, Connie Nielsen will reprise her role as Lucilla while Derek Jacobi will once again play Roman Senator Gracchus.

