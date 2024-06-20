Gladiator 2 Has Early International Release Date While Fans in North America Wait To Witness Colosseum

The international audience gives a thumbs up to the early release of one of the much-anticipated sequels set to release this year. However, fans in North America will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the film, which explores the aftermath of Russel Crowe's 2000 movie.

Gladiator 2 to be released earlier internationally

For the ones living internationally who are left with no patience, as you prepare to witness the extraordinary figures inside the Colosseum, here’s some great news. Gladiator 2 is now set to be released early internationally, than for its audience in the North American region.

As per a report by Collider, the highly anticipated movie will be released on November 15 this year, around the world.

The same report further states that the following events from Gladiator will be screened in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on the previously announced date, which is November 22, 2024.

About Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott’s second installment of a legendary movie brings together a huge cast of acclaimed actors. Gladiator 2 will star Paul Mescal as its new lead. He will be seen playing the character of adult Lucius.

In the previous movie, Lucius was a young nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, who was the antagonist of the film.

Alongside the talents of Mescal, the cast of this upcoming movie also includes talented actors such as Denzel Washinton who will be seen as a slave, turned into a wealthy merchant.

Pedro Pascal is also a part of Galdiator 2, who plays the role of a former military commander. Pascal’s character disobeys direct orders and eventually becomes one of the gladiators fighting for their lives.

Joining him is May Calamawy, whose talents shined through Marvel Studio’s Moon Knight, while Joseph Quinn will be seen as Emperor Caracalla.

Apart from the new cast, Connie Nielson as well as Derek Jacobi are set to reprise their roles as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus from the first movie.

While talking about his character to Esquire, Mescal last year had mentioned that although he is “really excited,” to be a part of the franchise, “it’s difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit.”

