Gladiator 2: Russell Crowe has a hilarious reaction as reporters ask him about the project

Gladiator, the 2000-released blockbuster historical drama is set to have a sequel soon. The highly anticipated project, which has been titled Gladiator 2, started rolling recently. As you may know, senior actor Russell Crowe who played the lead role in the 2000-released blockbuster, is not a part of the sequel, to the much disappointment of the fans. However, this has not stopped the media from bombarding Russell Crowe with questions regarding Gladiator 2.

Russell Crowe has a hilarious reaction to questions on Gladiator 2

The senior actor recently attended the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic and addressed the media for a Q&A session. As per the reports by Variety, Russell Crowe, who was answering the questions of the media, got visibly annoyed when the journalists asked him about Gladiator 2. However, the actor lightened the situation with a hilarious reaction, which left the journalists in splits.

"They should be fucking paying me for the number of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," snapped the actor, to the much amusement of the media representatives. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life," he explained.

Russell Crowe is excited about the sequel

The actor, however, admitted that he is indeed excited about Gladiator 2, and believes that the film is going to be spectacular. "I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if director Ridley Scott has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular," stated Russell Crowe in his chat.

About Gladiator 2

Connie Nielson is returning to reprise the role of Lucilla, who was the love of Maximus, played by Russell Crowe, in Gladiator 2. The project will focus on the life of Lucius, who is the son of the late Maximus and Lucilla. Paul Mescal has been roped in to play the role of Lucius in the film, which features Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Denzel Washington, in the other key roles.

