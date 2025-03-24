Gladiator II Star Denzel Washington Says He's NOT A 'Hollywood Actor’ But THIS Amid Starring in Broadway Revival of Othello

Denzel Washington opened up about preferring to be called a theater artist rather than a Hollywood actor. The Gladiator II star made an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings, where he recited a few definitions of an actor and claimed that he does not qualify in the category.

Instead, he is a theater artist who also acts in films. The statements by Washington have caught the attention of the audience, amid working on the Broadway revival of Othello, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

While sitting down for a conversation with the hosts on the show, the actor elaborated on his statements and said, "What's the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I'm from Mt. Vernon, so I'm a 'Mt. Vernon actor.’” He continued to add, "I don't know what 'Hollywood' means."

In his run as an actor in the industry, Washington has bagged two Oscar Awards for his roles in 1989’s Glory and 2001’s Training Day.

Further revealing about part as a theater actor, The Equalizer alum stated, "I'm a stage actor who does film; it's not the other way around.”

He went on to claim, "I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film. Movies are a filmmaker's medium. You shoot it, and then you're gone, and they cut together and add music and do all of that. Theater is an actor's medium. The curtain goes up; nobody can help you."

Meanwhile, the first show of Othello is set to open on Broadway in March. Also, the story of Othello returns to the theaters after 40 years, wherein Washington will portray the lead role, and Gyllenhaal will play the antagonist, Lago.