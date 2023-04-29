Gladiator Sequel: Connie Nielson to return as Lucilla; Joseph Quinn joins the star cast

Gladiator, the epic historical drama film which hit the theatres in 2000 and created a massive stir across the globe, is set to get a sequel soon. The highly anticipated sequel, which has been tentatively titled Gladiator 2, started rolling, recently. The much-awaited sequel, which is helmed by Ridley Scott, is produced by the prestigious banner Paramount Pictures. Interestingly, the latest reports published by Deadline have revealed some highly exciting updates on the star cast of Gladiator 2, which have left the film-fanatics thrilled.

Connie Nielson to reprise her character Lucilla

As you may know, Gladiator featured Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier who was forced into slavery and vows revenge against played by the famous Joaquin Phoenix. The blockbuster film featured Connie Nielsen in the role of Maximus’ lover Lucilla. Interestingly, the latest reports by Deadline have confirmed that Nielson is returning to the yet-to-be-titled sequel to the 2000-released blockbuster, and will reprise her character Lucilla.

The reports suggest that the sequel will be a continuation of Gladiator, and will focus on the life of Lucius, the son of Maximus, who is dead, and Lucilla. Paul Mescal, the Academy-nominated actor has been roped in to play the role of Lucius in the film.

Joseph Quinn joins the Gladiator 2 star cast

The famous actor, who is best known for his performance in Stranger Things, has joined the star cast of Gladiator 2. According to the latest updates, Joseph Quinn will appear as Emperor Caracalla in the film, which is currently under production. Barry Keoghan is said to be in talks to play Emperor Geta in the film, which might also feature Denzel Washington in a pivotal role. David Scarpa has penned the script for the sequel, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Superman Legacy: Here's what director James Gunn is looking for in his version of Clark Kent