Glass Heart on OTT: All We Know About Netflix's Japanese Drama Starring Satoh Takeru And More

It appears that Netflix is surely attempting to give its users the best experiences when it comes to their entertainment by presenting a bit of new and different types of content on it. Similarly, the streamer has a new show in store that the audience may engage with, per the reports.

The show in question is none other than the Japanese venture, Glass Heart, which is slated to arrive on Netflix this year in July, per Whats On Netflix publication’s article. The exact date as to when it will arrive has not been rolled.

The show is based on the novel of the same name authored by Mio Wakagi. The upcoming venture will be a musical drama show that is expected to have head-turning twists and turns that would potentially blow the viewer's mind.

Read on to know what the upcoming show is about.

According to IMDb, the show’s synopsis goes, “A college student and aspiring drummer gets unexpectedly ousted from her band. But her luck changes when the talented musician Naoki Fujitani discovers her skill and invites her to join his new ensemble.”

According to What’s on Netflix’s report, the Glass Heart's shoot occurred last year between early May 2024 and mid-September 2024.

The venture stars Yu Miyazaki, Takeru Satoh, Masaki Suda, Keita Machida, Jun Shison, and many more, per Netflix’s website.

The series is co-directed by Kotaro Goto and Kensaku Kakimoto. The screenplay’s credits go to Mari Okada, Shiho Kosaka, Tomoko Akutsu, and Anna Kawahara. The venture is produced by Go Abe and the co-executive producer’s cap is worn by Takeru Satoh, according to the aforementioned website.