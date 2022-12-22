Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Henwick on feeling 'grateful' to work with Kate Hudson

One of the biggest highlights of Glass Onion has been its casting as the film brings together stellar actors such as Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The film's trailers and promos have shown how the characters are connected to each other and if there's one dynamic that has certainly stood out for many, it has been the one shared by Kate Hudson's Birdie and her assistant Peg played by Jessica Henwick. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline spoke about creating their characters and finding the rhythm with their co-stars for the same.

Following the success of Knives Out, Rian Johnson's follow-up film in the franchise, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. It marks the return of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc after he bid adieu to his other popular franchise, the James Bond role after his last act in No Time To Die.

Jessica Henwick calls Kate Hudson a 'marvel'

Considering how the film is laden with some of the most fun exchanges shared between the characters of Birdie and Peg, Jessica opened up sharing the screen with Hudson and said, "Getting to work with Kate was a pleasure." Adding on striking the perfect dynamic she said, "A lot of the foundation of it was in the script and Kate and I just came in and went, 'How do we make this relationship even more layered and raise the stakes?' Make it a life or death situation."

Praising her co-star and revealing why the opportunity to work with her was special, Henwick further said, "Kate is a marvel. I love her. I've been a fan of hers for a really long time so I feel very grateful that I got to do that with her."

Madelyn Cline on discussing Whiskey's character with Rian Johnson

Madelyn Cline essays the role of Duke's (Dave Bautista) girlfriend in the film and speaking about creating Whiskey, she spoke about basing the character on her observations of Instagram influencers and people that she has known. Also speaking about how director Rian Johnson was also helpful in the journey of exploring Whiskey's character and making it interesting, Cline said, "When I got to Greece, Rian and I started playing around with a lot of aspects of her and we just kind of tried a bunch of things out and he's very playful and always down to try things."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery plot and release details

As Rian Johnson returns with another murder mystery tale, this time the story revolves around tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) who sends out mysterious invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. Although what starts out as a murder mystery game soon turns into an actual murder mystery case and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case to find the culprit.