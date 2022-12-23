Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Review: Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc promises a deliriously entertaining ride

As director Rian Johnson takes us through yet another Benoit Blanc case, the stakes are much different this time compared to Knives Out. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brilliantly begins with a rather bored and out-of-work Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) straight out of a pandemic. An invitation for a murder mystery party that arrives in a Glass Onion mystery box sounds rather tempting to Blanc and thus he sets off on a journey to Greece that has been set by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) who invites his closest friends for a getaway at his private island for a murder mystery party that soon turns into a rather real game as death knocks on the door too. Bron extends an invitation to his friends including, men’s rights activist YouTuber Duke (Dave Bautista) and girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline), the governor of Connecticut (Kathryn Hahn), Birdie (Kate Hudson) who is a former model and now a PR-disaster for her assistant Peg ( Jessica Henwick ) and head scientist of Bron's company, Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr). A surprise guest to attend the getaway also includes Miles' former business partner Cassandra Brand (Janelle Monáe).

Opinion:

What Rian Johnson did with Knives Out was an act of genius as he revived the whodunnit genre in a manner that seemed unthinkable. With Glass Onion, the writer-director does it again as he beautifully plays around with the tone of the film while trying to make it a comedy that is laden with clever social commentary and also the level of suspense needed for a murder mystery to thrive. It's Johnson's ability to add little elements such as an Ethan Hawke cameo as someone who administers a safety precaution in a post-pandemic time as he offers each guest the dose of a mysterious mouth spray before they begin their getaway. There's also the fun zoom call scene between Blanc (Craig) and Angela Lansbury, Natasha Lyonne and Kareem Abdul-Jabba at the very beginning of the film that gives us the little insight that we need into Benoit's life instead of his detective persona that takes over for the rest of the ride.

Glass Onion carefully crafts its mystery and it travels through flashbacks to make sure to provide the viewers with a clear picture of the dynamic shared by the "Disruptors" gang as referred to by Norton's Elon Musk-esque billionaire. The best part about the way Johnson writes his characters is possibly how amazingly well we oscillate between finding them toxic to moving towards a more sympathetic mode towards them. The director plays around with each character just enough to make them interesting as well as the possible suspects in the murder mystery.

Compared to Knives Out, its successor is more vibrant and bright not only in its setting but also in its tone. There is no creaky mansion here but rather an actual Glass Onion structure built by the ever-pompous Miles Bron that becomes the playground not only for a murder mystery game party but also an eventual murder. The stakes are higher with a double homicide this time and Johnson does enough to keep you guessing well enough about the killer. The performances remain a highlight as each actor brings their A-game but it's definitely Craig and Monae who take the cake.

Plus Points:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is wildly enjoyable because of two main things One is Johnson's sharp writing and the second is the performances that further enhance the script. Rian builds a perfect movie experience for the viewers and even though many of us may watch it as a streaming release, it will challenge you to truly fight the urge to hit that pause button which seems like an ever-so-easy choice while watching in a streaming world. The unravelling second act with a rather satisfying conclusion make this film an instant winner.

Minus Points:

Right from when it was first announced, there seemed to be doubts about how Rian Johnson could outdo his work on Knives Out which was widely appreciated. With Glass Onion the mystery element is certainly not as tight as the first one. Also for those who love their whodunnits to be carved in tension-filled, dark settings, the brightness of Glass Onion with all its flashy billionaire vibe may not work for you.

Highlights:

Daniel Craig's edgy return as Benoit Blanc.

Brilliant performances by the cast with a special mention for Janelle Monae.

Rian Johnson's crisp writing combined with clever direction

Conclusion:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery makes for a highly entertaining watch. The humour, the cameos, the smart social commentary and the performances everything blends together to provide a wholesome ride that doesn't disappoint.