Glass Onion EXCLUSIVE: Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick on 'unravelling' Rian Johnson's murder mystery

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the film's lead stars, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline discussed working on Rian Johnson's whodunnit and also revealed whether they unravelled the killer early on while reading the script. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery stars Henwick in the role of Peg, an assistant to Kate Hudson's model and designer Birdie. As for Cline who received a massive fan base with Outer Banks, she takes on the role of Whiskey in the film, who is the girlfriend of Dave Bautista's character of a YouTube influencer, Duke.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film by Rian Johnson that takes us through yet another murder mystery journey of detective Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig. Following the success of Knives Out, Johnson directs another multi-starrer with the likes of Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and many more.

Madelyn Cline on 'unravelling' the Glass Onion killer

Rian Johnson knows how to build a great mystery and Knives Out was a fine example of that. While the film is expected to have us guessing about who the killer is, when asked if either Cline or Henwick successfully guessed the suspect or if they cheated to take a peek at the ending, the actresses opened up about the film's true onion-like layered nature.

Speaking about trying to unlearn the mystery, Cline said, "I was trying to unravel it but I failed." She further continued on what going through the story was like while reading the script and added, "And then I just gave in to the ride that was the story. I think that's what Rian means for you to do with this movie."

Jessica Henwick on 'savouring' the Glass Onion mystery

While the guessing game for the killer in Glass Onion will turn out to be an entertaining exercise for viewers, Jessica Henwick had a rather amazing analogy to offer on how best to enjoy the Rian Johnson film. While speaking about unravelling the mystery, the actress quipped, "Savour it." Henwick went on to add that the film has the quality to be savoured "like a chocolate bar." Chiming on savouring the mystery, Madelyn Cline then quickly described the film in a line as she said, "It's not a puzzle, it's a ride."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton and Dave Bautista in lead roles. The film after enjoying a limited theatrical release in the US is all set to have a streaming release worldwide on December 23.