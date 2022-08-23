Glass Onion: Netflix releases FIRST look for Daniel Craig's Knives Out sequel; Take a look

Let's get ready for a new twisted mystery. Daniel Craig is reprising his role as Det. Benoit Blanc in the upcoming sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, following the unexpected success of Knives Out when it was first released in 2019. The original hit starred Chris Evans and Ana de Armas as the prey and the predator of a bloody family mystery. The new film is also a murder mystery like the last flick.

With the first look of the film out, all eyes are perched on Craig and his performance as a detective once again. Directed by Rian Johnson, the new film has a stellar cast with a lot of A-list celebs lined up to charm viewers with their eccentric personalities. Alongside Craig, you can expect to see Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista in the film.

The film is set to move into Greece where Detective Blanc has "to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects." As for the unique title of the film, the director revealed that it was based on a 1968 Beatles song, "I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," he shared. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear," per ET.

Johnson went on, "I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word 'glass.' There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, "Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?" The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion."

