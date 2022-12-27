Glass Onion to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The best Kate Hudson Movies

One of the biggest names in Hollywood, Kate Hudson has been in the news for her latest mystery drama Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe. Over the span of her career, the talented actress has delivered a number of big blockbusters. In fact, Kate Hudson was everywhere in the year 2000 with the release of her highly acclaimed classic Almost Famous. When it comes to the Oscar-nominated actress’s career, Hudson has ruled the box office with her romantic comedies. However, the actress’s diverse filmography proves she is so much more than just a rom-com actress. From Glass Onion to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, read on for a carefully curated list of the best Kate Hudson movies ever made.

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Cast: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Goldberg Director: Donald Petrie Writer: Michele Alexander(book), Jeannie Long(book), Kristen Buckley(screenplay) Year of release: 2003 Run Time: 1h 56m OTT Platform: Prime Video How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Rating: 6.4/10 Read more about How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days here. Directed by Donald Petrie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the biggest hits of Kate Hudson’s rom-com career. The movie stars Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, and Adam Goldberg and features the story of Andie played by Hudson who is a magazine writer. Interestingly, the writer begins to write an article on losing a guy in just ten days. The movie also showcases McConaughey as Ben who plays the role of an advertising executive who bets his colleagues that he is capable of making a girl fall for him in just ten days. The movie follows the characters played by Hudson and McConaughey and how their plans fall into place.

2. You, Me and Dupree

You, Me and Dupree Cast: Kate Hudson, Owen Wilson, Matt Dillon Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Writer: Michael LeSieur Year of release: 2006 Run Time: 1h 50m OTT Platform: Prime Video You, Me and Dupree Train Rating: 5.6/10 Read more about You, Me and Dupree here. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the 2006 movie You, Me and Dupree, features the story of Carl played by Matt Dillon and Molly played by Kate Hudson. The movie follows the story of the couple and Carl’s best man Dupree played by Owen Wilson who begins to live with the newly married couple because he tragically loses his home and job. The movie features a hilarious premise as Dupree overstays his welcome and how the couple is frustrated. One of the best Kate Hudson movies You, Me and Dupree is all you need when you are looking for something light-hearted and fun to watch.

3. Fool’s Gold

Fool’s Gold Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson, Donald Sutherland Director: Andy Tennant Writer: John Claflin(screenplay), Daniel Zelman(screenplay), Andy Tennant(screenplay) Year of release: 2008 Run Time: 1h 52m OTT Platform: Fool’s Gold Rating: 5.7/10 Read more about Fool’s Gold here. Directed by Andy Tennant, Fool’s Gold is another movie starring the beloved duo Kate Hudson with Matthew McConaughey. The movie definitely proves that the pair’s chemistry is undeniable. However, this time they play an estranged couple who are on the lookout for lost treasure for a gangster rapper Bigg Bunny played by Kevin Hart. Watch the movie for seat-gripping elements like sword fights, gunfights, and an exuberant romantic adventure set in a backdrop of stunning beaches and oceans.

4. Nine

Nine Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Kate Hudson Director: Rob Marshall Writer: Michael Tolkin(screenplay), Anthony Minghella(screenplay), Arthur Kopit(Broadway musical "Nine") Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 1h 58m OTT Platform: Nine Rating: 5.8/10 One of the best Kate Hudson movies, Nine is a must-watch romantic musical drama that’s directed and produced by Rob Marshall. The movie features stars like Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, and Kate Hudson. Hudson plays the role of Stephanie who is a feisty fashion journalist.

5. Deepwater Horizon

Deepwater Horizon Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin Director: Peter Berg Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand(screenplay by), David Barstow(article by) Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 1h 47m Deepwater Horizon Rating: 7.1/10 Read more about Deepwater Horizon here. Deepwater Horizon is an American biographical disaster drama based on the real-life tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico’s oil rig. The serious drama follows the depiction of how the explosion killed eleven people. The movie features a cast including Kate Hudson, Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Dylan O’Brien, and Hudson’s father Kurt Russell.

6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, Kate Hudson Director: Peter Berg Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand (screenplay by), David Barstow(based upon an article by) Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 2h 7m OTT Platform: Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.1/10 Read more about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery here. One of the most anticipated 2022 movies, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is another great movie that features Kate Hudson who plays the character of Birdie. The movie also includes stars like Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, and Douglas M. Griffin. In fact, the recently released movie is available on Netflix to stream.

7. Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon Cast: Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong Seo, Craig Robinson Director: Ana Lily Amirpour Writer: Ana Lily Amirpour Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 1h 46m OTT Platform: Apple TV Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon Rating: 6.3/10 The famous fantasy thriller drama written as well as directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon features stars like Kate Hudson, Jun Jong Seo, Ed Skrein, Evan Whitten, and Craig Robinson. Hudson famously plays the role of Bonnie aka Bonnie Belle Hunt. For people who are used to watching Kate Hudson in classic rom-com, this thriller definitely comes as a surprise because this time Hudson proves she can play so much more than a love-struck heroine.

