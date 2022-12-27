Glass Onion to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The best Kate Hudson Movies

Right from the classic romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to her recent Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, here are the best Kate Hudson movies to binge on.

One of the biggest names in Hollywood, Kate Hudson has been in the news for her latest mystery drama Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monáe. Over the span of her career, the talented actress has delivered a number of big blockbusters. In fact, Kate Hudson was everywhere in the year 2000 with the release of her highly acclaimed classic Almost Famous. When it comes to the Oscar-nominated actress’s career, Hudson has ruled the box office with her romantic comedies. However, the actress’s diverse filmography proves she is so much more than just a rom-com actress. From Glass Onion to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, read on for a carefully curated list of the best Kate Hudson movies ever made. 

1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days  

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Cast: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Goldberg

Director: Donald Petrie

Writer: Michele Alexander(book), Jeannie Long(book), Kristen Buckley(screenplay)

Year of release: 2003

Run Time: 1h 56m

OTT Platform: Prime Video

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Rating: 6.4/10

Directed by Donald Petrie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the biggest hits of Kate Hudson’s rom-com career. The movie stars Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, and Adam Goldberg and features the story of Andie played by Hudson who is a magazine writer. Interestingly, the writer begins to write an article on losing a guy in just ten days. The movie also showcases McConaughey as Ben who plays the role of an advertising executive who bets his colleagues that he is capable of making a girl fall for him in just ten days. The movie follows the characters played by Hudson and McConaughey and how their plans fall into place. 

2. You, Me and Dupree 

You, Me and Dupree Cast: Kate Hudson, Owen Wilson, Matt Dillon

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Writer: Michael LeSieur

Year of release: 2006

Run Time: 1h 50m

OTT Platform: Prime Video

You, Me and Dupree Train Rating: 5.6/10

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the 2006 movie You, Me and Dupree, features the story of Carl played by Matt Dillon and Molly played by Kate Hudson. The movie follows the story of the couple and Carl’s best man Dupree played by Owen Wilson who begins to live with the newly married couple because he tragically loses his home and job. The movie features a hilarious premise as Dupree overstays his welcome and how the couple is frustrated. One of the best Kate Hudson movies You, Me and Dupree is all you need when you are looking for something light-hearted and fun to watch. 

3. Fool’s Gold 

Fool’s Gold Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson, Donald Sutherland

Director: Andy Tennant

Writer: John Claflin(screenplay), Daniel Zelman(screenplay), Andy Tennant(screenplay)

Year of release: 2008

Run Time: 1h 52m

OTT Platform: 

Fool’s Gold Rating: 5.7/10

Directed by Andy Tennant, Fool’s Gold is another movie starring the beloved duo Kate Hudson with Matthew McConaughey. The movie definitely proves that the pair’s chemistry is undeniable. However, this time they play an estranged couple who are on the lookout for lost treasure for a gangster rapper Bigg Bunny played by Kevin Hart. Watch the movie for seat-gripping elements like sword fights, gunfights, and an exuberant romantic adventure set in a backdrop of stunning beaches and oceans.

4. Nine

Nine Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Kate Hudson

Director: Rob Marshall

Writer: Michael Tolkin(screenplay), Anthony Minghella(screenplay), Arthur Kopit(Broadway musical "Nine")

Year of release: 2009

Run Time: 1h 58m

OTT Platform: 

Nine Rating: 5.8/10

5. Deepwater Horizon 

Deepwater Horizon Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin

Director: Peter Berg

Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand(screenplay by), David Barstow(article by)

Year of release: 2016

Run Time: 1h 47m

Deepwater Horizon Rating: 7.1/10

Deepwater Horizon is an American biographical disaster drama based on the real-life tragedy of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico’s oil rig. The serious drama follows the depiction of how the explosion killed eleven people. The movie features a cast including Kate Hudson, Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Dylan O’Brien, and Hudson’s father Kurt Russell.

6. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Douglas M. Griffin, Kate Hudson

Director: Peter Berg

Writer: Matthew Michael Carnahan(screenplay by), Matthew Sand (screenplay by), David Barstow(based upon an article by)

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 2h 7m

OTT Platform: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Rating: 7.1/10

One of the most anticipated 2022 movies, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is another great movie that features Kate Hudson who plays the character of Birdie. The movie also includes stars like Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, and Douglas M. Griffin. In fact, the recently released movie is available on Netflix to stream.

7. Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon 

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon  Cast: Kate Hudson, Jeon Jong Seo, Craig Robinson

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour

Writer: Ana Lily Amirpour

Year of release: 2021

Run Time: 1h 46m

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon  Rating: 6.3/10

The famous fantasy thriller drama written as well as directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon features stars like Kate Hudson, Jun Jong Seo, Ed Skrein, Evan Whitten, and Craig Robinson. Hudson famously plays the role of Bonnie aka Bonnie Belle Hunt. For people who are used to watching Kate Hudson in classic rom-com, this thriller definitely comes as a surprise because this time Hudson proves she can play so much more than a love-struck heroine. 

FAQs

Which is the latest Kate Hudson movie?
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the latest movie that features Kate Hudson who plays the character of Birdie. The movie also includes stars like Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, and Douglas M. Griffin. In fact, the recently released movie is available on Netflix to stream.
What was Kate Hudson's first movie?
Kate Hudson’s first film was the 1998 drama Desert Blue.
Who's Kate Hudson's mother?
Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel’s daughter.
What movies did Kate Hudson play in?
Hudson has ruled the box office with her romantic comedies. However, the actress’s diverse filmography proves she is so much more than a just rom-com actress. She has been in movies like Glass Onion, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Nine, Almost Famous, and many more.
Where to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?
One of the most anticipated 2022 movies, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is another great movie that features Kate Hudson who plays the character of Birdie. The movie also includes stars like Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, and Douglas M. Griffin. In fact, the recently released movie is available on Netflix to stream.
What is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days about?
Directed by Donald Petrie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the biggest hits of Kate Hudson’s rom-com career. The movie stars Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, and Adam Goldberg and features the story of Andie played by Hudson who is a magazine writer. Interestingly, the writer begins to write an article on losing a guy in just ten days. The movie also showcases McConaughey as Ben who plays the role of an advertising executive who bets his colleagues that he is capable of making a girl fall for him in just ten days. The movie follows the characters played by Hudson and McConaughey and how their plans fall into place.
How old is Kate Hudson?
Born on April 19, 1979, Kate Hudson is 43 years old.
Is Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn's daughter?
Yes, Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel’s daughter.
