Glastonbury Festival: Did the organizors drop hints for next year's dates? Check cryptic message

With a mesmerizing performance from Elton John, the Glastonbury music festival, 2023 came to an end. But eagle eyed fans were quick to notice a message posted by the organizers on their way out. The message read, see you in 366 days.

The not so subtle confirmation of the dates for next year's festival bring with it quite an excitement. Some fans have even started speculating on who will headline the event next year, and the answer may just surprise you.

What are the dates for Glastenbury Festival 2024 and who will perform?

Keeping this year's festival dates in mind, 366 days from now will mean that the Glastonbury festival will next take place from 26th June to 30th June in 2024. The festival always happens around the same time, so this isn't such a big revelation. But what's bigger is the fact that fans have already started speculating on who can perform at the Glastonbury festival next year.

Judging from the festival's date, some eagle eyed fans have deduced that these dates quite conveniently align with the dates of Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Europe. As everyone knows, Taylor Swift is continuing her much headlined Eras Tour and taking it to UK and Europe next year.

During the dates that are reserved for the Glastonbury festival, Taylor Swift seems to also have some free time on her schedule. Is this a coincidence? Maybe, but it can also mean that people at Glastonbury, may get to experience the swiftie magic.

Will Taylor Swift perform at Glastonbury next year?

Right now, it's all speculation, but when one starts to dig deeper, we can actually see it happening. During this time next year, Taylor Swift is gonna be around UK for her Eras Tour, and on the last dates of the festival, she doesn't seem to have any concert booked. This fact can actually factor into her chances of performing at the coveted festival.

It's worth noting that this is not the first time that Taylor's name is being associated with the festival. She was supposed to perform at the festival in 2020 during her Lover fest tour, she missed out on that because of covid regulations.

Maybe this time, Glastonbury Festival will finally see Taylor Swift performing live. Well, only time will tell that.

