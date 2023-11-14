Glee actor Amber Riley reunites with co-star Chris Colfer; says he's her 'baby'

Riley and Colfer took on the roles of Kurt Hummel and Mercedes Jones, portraying the inseparable best friends in the popular show "Glee," which graced Fox's screens for a total of six seasons. From the show's initial premiere in May 2009 to its final episode in March 2015, Chris Colfer and Amber Riley remained integral members of the main cast, with the exception of season 5 when Riley had a guest star credit.

Recently, there was a heartwarming reunion between Glee's beloved stars, Chris Colfer and Amber Riley, on a Friday, and this delightful moment was beautifully captured in a snapshot that Riley, who is now 37 years old, graciously shared on her Instagram Story.

Here’s what Amber Riley said about her co-actor Chris Colfer in her Instagram post

In the picture, the two actors were seen smiling warmly, with Colfer, who is 33 years old, wrapping his arm around his former co-star in a heartfelt embrace. In her Instagram post, Riley, aged 37, tagged Colfer's account and affectionately captioned the photo, saying, "No matter how much time passes, he’s always gonna be my baby." Colfer reposted the image on his Instagram and replied to Riley's original caption by saying, "Absolutely. Thank goodness for that."

More about Amber Riley and Chris Colfer

Last year, both stars openly discussed their feelings about their roles on the show led by Ryan Murphy. Riley expressed her dissatisfaction candidly when fans of the series referred to her by her character's name. In January 2022, on X (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, "I strongly dislike it when people refer to me as Mercedes." She went on to say, "Show some respect for my actual name.

Address me as AMBER or RILEY." She continued, "It's surprising that I even have to clarify this. I mean no disrespect to the show or the character that kickstarted my career, but please refrain from doing this. I don't respond to it, and if you do it humorously, I will block you."

After her role in Glee, Riley has been involved in various endeavors, with her most recent appearance being in the Lifetime movie Single Black Female in 2022. Additionally, she achieved victory in season 8 of The Masked Singer in December 2022.