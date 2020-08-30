Glee alum Lea Michele celebrates 34th birthday with new baby Ever and husband Zandy Reich; See photo

Glee’s former star Lea Michele shared a glimpse from her 34th birthday celebrations, she also celebrated her first birthday as a mom to new baby Ever with husband Zandy Reich.

Former Glee star Lea Michele is celebrating her first birthday as a mom! The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo while celebrating her 34th birthday. “34” Lea simply captioned the photo, which shows her holding her newborn son Ever while looking at her birthday cake. “Happy Birthday Mom” is written across the bottom of Lea‘s cake.

Lea‘s birthday comes a little over a week after she gave birth to her baby boy. Ever is the first child for Lea and husband Zandy Reich. “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful. He’s been an easy baby so far,” a source told People magazine after their baby Ever was born.

In case you missed it, Lea had been keeping a low profile on social media since her Glee co-star Samantha Ware alleged her of misbehaving on set with her. Michele issued an apology to the numerous individuals who "perceived" her actions with Samantha to be "insensitive or inappropriate." "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Lea said, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the US.

