Glee alum Lea Michele & husband Zandy Reich welcome their baby boy 4 months post announcing the news: Report

Former Glee star Lea Michele has just welcomed her and Zandy Reich's first child together! According to People magazine, who cited sources, the couple welcomed a baby boy on August 20. An insider told the publication that "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful." "He's been an easy baby so far." The little one's arrival comes less than four months since Michele confirmed her pregnancy by sharing the first photo of her baby bump, noting at the time that she was "so grateful."

The baby news also came a month after the couple's first wedding anniversary in March. While Michele has kept details of her pregnancy to a minimum, she has occasionally shared photos of herself and her growing belly on Instagram.

As she captioned a series of pictures posted on May 25, "Reflection looking a little different these days."

In May, amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told E! News the expectant star was having an "incredible time" being pregnant. "Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," the insider shared at the time. "She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions."

