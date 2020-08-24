  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Glee alum Lea Michele & husband Zandy Reich welcome their baby boy 4 months post announcing the news: Report

Former Glee star Lea Michele has reportedly given birth to her and husband Zandy Reich’s first child, and it's a boy! Scroll down for the details on Lea’s newborn baby.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 01:25 am
Glee alum Lea Michele & husband Zandy Reich welcome their baby boy 4 months post announcing the news: ReportGlee alum Lea Michele & husband Zandy Reich welcome their baby boy 4 months post announcing the news: Report

Former Glee star Lea Michele has just welcomed her and Zandy Reich's first child together!  According to People magazine, who cited sources, the couple welcomed a baby boy on August 20. An insider told the publication that "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful." "He's been an easy baby so far." The little one's arrival comes less than four months since Michele confirmed her pregnancy by sharing the first photo of her baby bump, noting at the time that she was "so grateful."

 

The baby news also came a month after the couple's first wedding anniversary in March. While Michele has kept details of her pregnancy to a minimum, she has occasionally shared photos of herself and her growing belly on Instagram. 

 

As she captioned a series of pictures posted on May 25, "Reflection looking a little different these days."

 

In May, amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source told E! News the expectant star was having an "incredible time" being pregnant. "Lea has wanted to take it easy for the first part of her pregnancy," the insider shared at the time. "She has really enjoyed being present and getting to soak in being pregnant without distractions." 

 

ALSO READ: Samantha Ware reveals Glee co star Lea Michele threatened to have her fired; Details Lea’s alleged behaviour

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement