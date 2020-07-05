Glee alum Lea Michele returns to social media amidst claims of her unpleasant behaviour with co stars

Lea Michele returns to social media after numerous co-stars opened up about their alleged problematic interactions with her. Scroll ahead to see what Michelle posted.

Lea Michele posted photos on her Instagram Story for the first time since several co-stars came forward to share their alleged unpleasant interactions with her. On Friday, the Glee star shared three caption-less photos to her Instagram Story. One of the photos saw the actress flaunt her black mask, a pair of leggings and a sports bra that displayed her growing baby bump. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Michele's activity on social media since the 33-year-old has been absent for the better part of a month from all her social media pages.

Michele's last post on Instagram dated June 3, when she issued an apology to the numerous individuals who "perceived" her prior actions to be "insensitive or inappropriate." "One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Lea said, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country.

She continued, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbours and communities of colour during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behaviour towards fellow cast members was perceived by them... I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."

Glee co-star Samantha Ware who was one of the first people to speak about Lea's alleged actions. Claimed in a tweeted response to the 33-year-old, "LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's--t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood." Several people have since then opened up with their own claims of the Glee star's diva-like behaviour.

