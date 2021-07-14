Glee alum Lea Michele shares heartbreaking pic of late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his 8th death anniversary

Glee alum Lea Michele recently shared an emotional picture of her late boyfriend Cory Monteith who died 8 years ago today. Scroll down to see the picture.

Actress and Glee alum Lea Michele recently remembered her former co-star and late boyfriend Cory Monteith on the 8th anniversary of his death. Yesterday, the actress, 34, took to her Instagram Story to share a touching tribute to Cory, who died at the age of 31 back in 2013. Sharing a black and white picture of Cory on social media, the actress put up a red heart emoji on the picture marking the sad day. The picture also showed Cory wearing his Glee varsity jacket while waving goodbye.

If you didn’t know, Lea and Cory dated for several years and were together at the time of his unexpected death from an accidental overdose back in July 2013. Several years after Cory‘s death, Lea got two tattoos in honour of him. She got his Glee character’s name tattooed on her waist and his football jersey number on her ribs.

Cory is sadly not the only member of the Glee cast who lost their lives. Back in 2020, Glee alum Naya Rivera lost her life in a boating accident in July. Rivera drowned while boating with her four-year-old son on a lake in California. Rivera, 33, had rented a pontoon boat on the lake. Her son was found sleeping and alone on the drifting boat later that afternoon. Naya’s body was located, after diligent efforts, a week later on 14th July. Same day as late actor Cory’s death anniversary. At the time, many fans felt that Cory helped law officials locate Naya’s body from heaven.

Also Read: Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera: They were male & female versions of one another

Share your comment ×